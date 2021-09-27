Local 4 Locker Room Rewind: Week 5

It was another big week of high school football in the QCA. A few close games, but week five saw a lot of blowouts. See the scores and best plays from this weekend below.
Iowa
MAC
Assumption 41, Central DeWitt 10
Pleasant Valley 44, Davenport North 0
Bettendorf 45, Davenport West 7
North Scott 21, Liberty 0
Dubuque Hempstead 28, Davenport West 0
Cedar Falls 42, Muscatine 7
Burlington 55, Clinton 13
Other
Regina 35, Wilton 7
Northeast 38, Tipton 6
Camanche 35, Anamosa 25
St. Bede 34, Riverdale 21
Lisbon 28, Wapello 14
Illinois
Western Big 6
Sterling 31, Geneseo 0
Moline 56, Alleman 0
Rock Island 40, United Township 6
Galesburg 35, Quincy 9
Other
Monmouth Roseville 18, Rockridge 15
Kewanee 49, Princeton 21
Abingdon-Avon 34, Annawan/Wethersfield 12
Erie-Prophetstown 49, Orion 14
Knoxville 48, Ridgewood 8
Newman Central 26, Bureau Valley 14
Morrison 12, Sherrard 6
Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 7
Vinton-Shellsburg 24, Maquoketa 21
Mercer County 62, ROWVA Williamsfield 22
United 44, Stark County 22
Play of the Night: Rock Island Rocks
Xander George with a 29 yard run to the UT 26. The drive was capped off by a Jauntae Allen touchdown pass to Kai Rios.