Local 4 Locker Room Rewind: Week 5

High School Sports
It was another big week of high school football in the QCA. A few close games, but week five saw a lot of blowouts. See the scores and best plays from this weekend below.

Iowa

MAC

Assumption 41, Central DeWitt 10
Pleasant Valley 44, Davenport North 0
Bettendorf 45, Davenport West 7
North Scott 21, Liberty 0
Dubuque Hempstead 28, Davenport West 0
Cedar Falls 42, Muscatine 7
Burlington 55, Clinton 13

Other

Regina 35, Wilton 7
Northeast 38, Tipton 6
Camanche 35, Anamosa 25
St. Bede 34, Riverdale 21
Lisbon 28, Wapello 14

Illinois

Western Big 6

Sterling 31, Geneseo 0
Moline 56, Alleman 0
Rock Island 40, United Township 6
Galesburg 35, Quincy 9

Other

Monmouth Roseville 18, Rockridge 15
Kewanee 49, Princeton 21
Abingdon-Avon 34, Annawan/Wethersfield 12
Erie-Prophetstown 49, Orion 14
Knoxville 48, Ridgewood 8
Newman Central 26, Bureau Valley 14
Morrison 12, Sherrard 6
Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 7
Vinton-Shellsburg 24, Maquoketa 21
Mercer County 62, ROWVA Williamsfield 22
United 44, Stark County 22

Play of the Night: Rock Island Rocks

Xander George with a 29 yard run to the UT 26. The drive was capped off by a Jauntae Allen touchdown pass to Kai Rios.

Band of the Night: Geneseo Maple Leafs

Cheer Squad of the Night: Central DeWitt Sabres

