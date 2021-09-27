Local 4 Locker Room Rewind: Week 5

It was another big week of high school football in the QCA. A few close games, but week five saw a lot of blowouts. See the scores and best plays from this weekend below.

Iowa

MAC

Assumption 41, Central DeWitt 10

Pleasant Valley 44, Davenport North 0

Bettendorf 45, Davenport West 7

North Scott 21, Liberty 0

Dubuque Hempstead 28, Davenport West 0

Cedar Falls 42, Muscatine 7

Burlington 55, Clinton 13

Other

Regina 35, Wilton 7

Northeast 38, Tipton 6

Camanche 35, Anamosa 25

St. Bede 34, Riverdale 21

Lisbon 28, Wapello 14

Illinois

Western Big 6

Sterling 31, Geneseo 0

Moline 56, Alleman 0

Rock Island 40, United Township 6

Galesburg 35, Quincy 9

Other

Monmouth Roseville 18, Rockridge 15

Kewanee 49, Princeton 21

Abingdon-Avon 34, Annawan/Wethersfield 12

Erie-Prophetstown 49, Orion 14

Knoxville 48, Ridgewood 8

Newman Central 26, Bureau Valley 14

Morrison 12, Sherrard 6

Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 7

Vinton-Shellsburg 24, Maquoketa 21

Mercer County 62, ROWVA Williamsfield 22

United 44, Stark County 22

Play of the Night: Rock Island Rocks

Xander George with a 29 yard run to the UT 26. The drive was capped off by a Jauntae Allen touchdown pass to Kai Rios.

Band of the Night: Geneseo Maple Leafs

Cheer Squad of the Night: Central DeWitt Sabres