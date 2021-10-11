Local 4 Locker Room Rewind: Week 7

QCA high school football was back for another week of exciting games. This week saw scoreboards across the area light up and some area schools take home big wins. See the top performances of the week above and the scores and highlights below from this week’s Local Four Locker Room.
Iowa
MAC
North Scott 41, Clinton 7
Davenport North 34, Davenport Central 19
Pleasant Valley 31, Iowa City 14
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 43, Davenport West 0
Benton 23, Assumption 3
Bettendorf 1, Iowa City West 0 (Forfeit)
Central DeWitt 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Dubuque Senior 48, Muscatine 6
Other
Camanche 28, Northeast 14
Mediapolis 18, Durant 7
Mount Vernon 41, Maquoketa 7
West Liberty 35, Tipton 14
Wapello 48, Alburnett 12
Illinois
Western Big 6
Moline 27, Galesburg 0
Sterling 56, Rock Island 35
United Township 48, Alleman 7
Quincy 23, Geneseo 22
Other
Monmouth-Roseville 46, Riverdale 6
Orion 30, Morrison 0
Rockridge 56, Sherrard 7
Annawan/Wethersfield 46, Stark County 6
Kewanee 56, Mendota 7
Fulton 24, Forreston 14
Princeton 47, St. Bede 20
Newman Central 43, Hall 0