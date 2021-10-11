Local 4 Locker Room Rewind: Week 7

QCA high school football was back for another week of exciting games. This week saw scoreboards across the area light up and some area schools take home big wins. See the top performances of the week above and the scores and highlights below from this week’s Local Four Locker Room.

Iowa

MAC

North Scott 41, Clinton 7

Davenport North 34, Davenport Central 19

Pleasant Valley 31, Iowa City 14

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 43, Davenport West 0

Benton 23, Assumption 3

Bettendorf 1, Iowa City West 0 (Forfeit)

Central DeWitt 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Dubuque Senior 48, Muscatine 6

Other

Camanche 28, Northeast 14

Mediapolis 18, Durant 7

Mount Vernon 41, Maquoketa 7

West Liberty 35, Tipton 14

Wapello 48, Alburnett 12

Illinois

Western Big 6

Moline 27, Galesburg 0

Sterling 56, Rock Island 35

United Township 48, Alleman 7

Quincy 23, Geneseo 22

Other

Monmouth-Roseville 46, Riverdale 6

Orion 30, Morrison 0

Rockridge 56, Sherrard 7

Annawan/Wethersfield 46, Stark County 6

Kewanee 56, Mendota 7

Fulton 24, Forreston 14

Princeton 47, St. Bede 20

Newman Central 43, Hall 0

Cheer Squad of the Night: Monmouth-Roseville Titans