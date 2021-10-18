Local 4 Locker Room Rewind: Week 8

High school football rolled on in the QCA over the weekend. Lots of points were scored and some conference titles were won. See the top performances of the week above and scores and highlights below, from this week’s Local Four Locker Room.
Iowa
MAC
Assumption 28, Vinton-Shellsburg 21
Bettendorf 28, Cedar Falls 0
Mount Vernon 34, Central DeWitt 14
Linn-Mar 63, Davenport Central 13
North Scott 35, Fort Madison 0
Clinton 49, Mount Pleasant 7
Davenport North 34, Muscatine 13
Pleasant Valley 28, Dubuque Senior 14
Iowa City 76, Davenport West 0
Other
Camanche 34, Tipton 14
Regina 34, Durant 16
Mediapolis 1, Louisa-Muscatine 0 (Forfeit)
Benton 42, Maquoketa 12
Monticello 34, Northeast 14
Wapello 48, North Cedar 6
West Branch 28, Wilton 12
West Liberty 42, Anamosa 21
Illinois
Western Big 6
Moline 38, Sterling 7
Quincy 48, Alleman 0
Galesburg 17, United Township 8
Rock Island 48, Geneseo 7
Other
Kewanee 26, Rockridge 14
Fulton 63, Pearl City/Eastland 14
Mercer County 54, Stark County 0
Morrison 34, Riverdale 14
Orion 56, Sherrard 7
Annawan/Wethersfield 34, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield 6
Newman Central 24, Mendota 7
Princeton 49, Bureau Valley 20
Erie/Prophetstown 25, Monmouth-Roseville 16
United 22, Rushville-Industry 18