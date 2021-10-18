Local 4 Locker Room Rewind: Week 8

High school football rolled on in the QCA over the weekend. Lots of points were scored and some conference titles were won. See the top performances of the week above and scores and highlights below, from this week’s Local Four Locker Room.

Iowa

MAC

Assumption 28, Vinton-Shellsburg 21

Bettendorf 28, Cedar Falls 0

Mount Vernon 34, Central DeWitt 14

Linn-Mar 63, Davenport Central 13

North Scott 35, Fort Madison 0

Clinton 49, Mount Pleasant 7

Davenport North 34, Muscatine 13

Pleasant Valley 28, Dubuque Senior 14

Iowa City 76, Davenport West 0

Other

Camanche 34, Tipton 14

Regina 34, Durant 16

Mediapolis 1, Louisa-Muscatine 0 (Forfeit)

Benton 42, Maquoketa 12

Monticello 34, Northeast 14

Wapello 48, North Cedar 6

West Branch 28, Wilton 12

West Liberty 42, Anamosa 21

Illinois

Western Big 6

Moline 38, Sterling 7

Quincy 48, Alleman 0

Galesburg 17, United Township 8

Rock Island 48, Geneseo 7

Other

Kewanee 26, Rockridge 14

Fulton 63, Pearl City/Eastland 14

Mercer County 54, Stark County 0

Morrison 34, Riverdale 14

Orion 56, Sherrard 7

Annawan/Wethersfield 34, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield 6

Newman Central 24, Mendota 7

Princeton 49, Bureau Valley 20

Erie/Prophetstown 25, Monmouth-Roseville 16

United 22, Rushville-Industry 18

