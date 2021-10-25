Local 4 Locker Room Rewind: Week 9

All regular season QCA high school football came to an end this past week, while playoffs for A-2A began in Iowa. The season is over for some, but for others, it’s the beginning of they hope to be a deep playoff run. Either way, it was a great season for all the young men who out stepped on the field every Friday for the last two months.

See the top performances of the week above and scores and highlights below, from this week’s Local Four Locker Room.

Also, check out the high school football playoff schedule for QCA teams here.

Iowa

MAC

Iowa City 63, Davenport Central 7

Bettendorf 17, Davenport North 10

Benton 33, Central DeWitt 22

Liberty 45, Clinton 13

Muscatine 24, Davenport West 18

North Scott 55, Mount Pleasant 0

Pleasant Valley 41, Iowa City West 20

Assumption 42, Maquoketa 14

Other

Camanche 35, Dubuque Whalert 20

Sigourney-Keota 34, Durant 8

Mid-Prairie 35, Northeast 28

Tipton 21, North Cedar 6

North Tama 23, Wapello 22

Waukon 38, West Liberty 24

Illinois

Western Big 6

Moline 28, Geneseo 13

Rock Island 56, Quincy 26

Sterling 38, United Township 27

Galesburg 63, Alleman 0

Other

Erie/Prophetstown 25, Morrison 6

Newman 20, Kewanee 17

United 40, Abingdon-Avon 26

Fulton 41, Dakota 0

Mercer County 36, Annawan/Wethersfield 18

Rockridge 49, Orion 28

Riverdale 28, Sherrard 14

Princeton 55, Monmouth-Roseville 14

Knoxville 46, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield 6

Play of the Night: United Township Panthers

Band of the Night: Davenport North Wildcats

Cheer Squad of the Night: Kewanee Boilermakers