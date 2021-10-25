Local 4 Locker Room Rewind: Week 9

All regular season QCA high school football came to an end this past week, while playoffs for A-2A began in Iowa. The season is over for some, but for others, it’s the beginning of they hope to be a deep playoff run. Either way, it was a great season for all the young men who out stepped on the field every Friday for the last two months.
See the top performances of the week above and scores and highlights below, from this week’s Local Four Locker Room.
Also, check out the high school football playoff schedule for QCA teams here.
Iowa
MAC
Iowa City 63, Davenport Central 7
Bettendorf 17, Davenport North 10
Benton 33, Central DeWitt 22
Liberty 45, Clinton 13
Muscatine 24, Davenport West 18
North Scott 55, Mount Pleasant 0
Pleasant Valley 41, Iowa City West 20
Assumption 42, Maquoketa 14
Other
Camanche 35, Dubuque Whalert 20
Sigourney-Keota 34, Durant 8
Mid-Prairie 35, Northeast 28
Tipton 21, North Cedar 6
North Tama 23, Wapello 22
Waukon 38, West Liberty 24
Illinois
Western Big 6
Moline 28, Geneseo 13
Rock Island 56, Quincy 26
Sterling 38, United Township 27
Galesburg 63, Alleman 0
Other
Erie/Prophetstown 25, Morrison 6
Newman 20, Kewanee 17
United 40, Abingdon-Avon 26
Fulton 41, Dakota 0
Mercer County 36, Annawan/Wethersfield 18
Rockridge 49, Orion 28
Riverdale 28, Sherrard 14
Princeton 55, Monmouth-Roseville 14
Knoxville 46, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield 6