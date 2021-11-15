As the high school football season comes to an end for the Local 4 viewing area it’s time to announce our Local 4 sports top performances of the season.

Our first local 4 sports top performer of the season is Pleasant Valley’s all-everything Caden McDermott, who played quarterback, running back and linebacker for the Spartans this season.

McDermott, ran for 957 yards and thirteen touchdowns for PV. McDermott help lead the Spartans to a state quarter finals appearance and an 8-3 record.

Our next Local 4 top performer of the season is Moline’s receiver Matthew Bailey, who had 805 receiving yards and ten touchdowns. Bailey helped lead the Maroons to a 9-2 record and a playoff appearance this season.