We had some outstanding local athletes make this weeks Local 4 sports top performances of the week.

Our first local 4 sports top performer of the week is Easton Valley’s quarterback Conor Gruver, who threw for 298 yards and seven touchdowns to help the Riverhawks to 67-22 win of the Kee Hawks in the 8-man quarterfinals on Thursday night to stay undefeated on the season at 11-0.

Our next top performer is Fulton’s quarterback Patrick Lower, who was 10 of 12 for 121 passing yards and three touchdown to help the Steamers to a 55-14 win over Ottawa Marquette on Saturday to move on in the post-season.

And our final top performer of the week is Princeton’s quarterback Teegan Davis, who ran for 118 yards on the ground and threw for 158 more yards through the air and had 2 total touchdowns to help the Tigers to a 40-0 win over Fairbury on Saturday.