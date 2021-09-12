We had three outstanding local athletes make this weeks Local 4 sports top performances of the week.

Our first local 4 sports top performer of the week is Davenport Central’s senior quarterback Nate Hummel, who put up 328 total yards and 4 touchdowns in Central’s 49-7 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

Our next top performer is Erie-Prophetstown’s quarterback Kolby Franks, who had 207 total yards and 3 touchdowns in the Panthers to a 55-0 win over Sherrard.

And our final top performer of the week is Davenport North’s quarterback Nolan Mosier, who threw for 315 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Wildcats game on Thursday