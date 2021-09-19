We had some outstanding local athletes make this weeks Local 4 sports top performances of the week.

Our first local 4 sports top performer of the week is Orion’s junior running back Cole Kratzberg, who broke a school record for rushing yards in a game with 274 yards. Kratzberg, added two rushing touchdowns to his total productions as he helped the Chargers to a 41-0 win over Riverdale on Friday night.

Our next top performer is Pleasant Valley’s junior quarterback Caden McDermott, who ran for 124 yards and two touchdown, plus threw for another 52 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Spartans to a 42-10 win over Muscatine on Friday.

And our final top performer of the week is the entire Moline football team as they got a huge win over Rock Island, beating the Rocks 63-0. The Maroons had five interceptions, a fumble recover, two defensive touchdowns and got the shut out. On offense Moline put up over 400 total yards and seven touchdowns on Friday night.