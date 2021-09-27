We had some outstanding local athletes make this weeks Local 4 sports top performances of the week.

Our first local 4 sports top performer of the week is Rock Island’s senior quarterback Eli Reese, who threw for five touchdowns to help the Rocks to 40-6 win over United Township on Friday night.

Our next top performer is Bettendorf’s senior quarterback Christian Kautz, who threw for 375 yards and six touchdowns to help lead the Bulldogs to a 45-7 win over Davenport Central on Friday.

And our final top performer of the week is Erie-Prophetstown’s senior quarterback Kolby Franks, who had 235 total yards and three touchdowns to help guide the Panthers to a 49-14 win over Orion on Saturday.