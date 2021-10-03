We had some outstanding local athletes make this weeks Local 4 sports top performances of the week.

Our first local 4 sports top performer of the week is Moline’s junior running back Riley Fuller, who had three rushing touchdowns and 105 yards in Moline’s dominating win over UT on Friday night 41-0.

Our next top performer is Pleasant Valley’s junior quarterback Caden McDermott, who accounted for 127 yards and two touchdowns in a close victory over Bettendorf to help lead the Spartans to a one point win 14-13.

And our final top performer of the week is Rock Island’s senior tight end Kai Rios, who had nine catches for 117 yards to help the Rocks to a thrilling 33-30 overtime win against Galesburg on Friday night.