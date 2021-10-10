We had some outstanding local athletes make this weeks Local 4 sports top performances of the week.

Our first local 4 sports top performer of the week is United Township’s running back Loren Arrington, who had three rushing touchdowns and 158 yards in UT’s dominating win over Alleman on Friday night 48-7.

Our next top performer is Annawan-Wethersfield’s running back Darius Dickerson, who ran for 198 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans 46-6 win over Stark County on Saturday.

And our final top performer of the week is Davenport North’s running back Giovanni Rivera, who had a career-high 288 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats 34-19 win over Davenport Central on Friday night.