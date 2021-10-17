We had some outstanding local athletes make this weeks Local 4 sports top performances of the week.

Our first local 4 sports top performer of the week is North Scott’s running back Darnell Butler, who ran for a season-high 136 yards and two touchdowns in the Lancers win over Fort Madison on Friday 35-0.

And our final top performer of the week is Kewanee’s wide receiver Jordan Johnson, who had five catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns in the Boilermakers 26-14 win over Rockridge on Saturday.