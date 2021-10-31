We had some outstanding local athletes make this weeks Local 4 sports top performances of the week.

Our first local 4 sports top performer of the week is Kewanee’s kicker Brady Clark, who as time expired drilled the game winning field goal to help the Boilermakers to a 17-14 win over Plano on Saturday.

Our next top performer is Pleasant Valley’s quarterback Barrett Lindmark, who ran for 162 yards and scored 3 rushing touchdowns in the Spartans 42-14 win over Cedar Falls Friday night.

And our final top performer of the week is Rock Island’s running back Quonterrion Brooks, who ran for a school record 300 yards and six total touchdowns on Friday night.