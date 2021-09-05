We had three outstanding local athletes make this weeks Local 4 sports top performances of the week.

Our first top performer is Geneseo’s A.J. Weller, who put up 399 total yards of offense and six touchdowns in the Maple Leafs 58-7 win over Sandwich.

Our next top performer is Davenport Central’s senior running back Nate Hummel, who ran for 207 yards and three touchdowns in Central’s 48-23 victory over Clinton.

Our final top performer of the weeks is Assumption’s senior running back John Argo, who had 206 total yards and three touchdowns in the Knights 48-14 win over Wahlert.