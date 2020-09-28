Local 4 Sports’ Week Five Top Performances

What a night for the Blue Devils as they got the win at Brady Street Stadium on Thursday night, as junior quarterback Nate Hummel is our first top performer of the week, as he had 230 total yards and three touchdowns.

Our next top performer is Eli Gaye of Muscatine, as he ran for 157 yards on the ground and three touchdowns as he helped lead the Muskie to a win on Friday Night.

Our third top performer is Barrett Lindmark, who helped Pleasant Valley to beat Bettendorf for the first time in nine years. Lindmark had 155-yards on the ground and two touchdowns.