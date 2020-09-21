Local 4 Sports’ Week Four Top Performances

Our first Top Performer of the week is junior quarterback Michael Delzell who passed for 289 yards and four passing touchdowns on Friday night, as Delzell helped the Indians to a 42-0 win.

Our next Top Performer of the week is Bettendorf’s Ryan Cole who ran for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns, plus an interception helping the Bulldogs to a 21-0 win on Friday night.

Then our last Top Performer of the week is Assumption’s Dayne Hodge who carried the ball 24 times for 198 yards and 3 touchdowns helping the Knights to a 31-6 win, as Assumption stayed perfect on the season at 4-0. So congratulations to all that made this weeks Local 4 Sports Top performances of the week.