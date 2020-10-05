Local 4 Sports’ Week Six Top Performances

The Assumption Knights are now 6-0 after a big win on Thursday night at Brady Street Stadium. Dayne Hodge is our first Local 4 Sports’ top performer of the week with 221-yard rushing and two touchdowns on the night.

Our next Local 4 Sports Top Performer of the week is Bettendorf’s Ryan Cole, who had 11 carries for 107 yards on the ground and scored all three of the Bulldogs’ touchdowns.

Our third Local 4 Sports top performer of the week is Camanche’s quarterback Micheal Delzell, who was 17 of 23 for 248 yards and threw four touchdowns in the first half of Friday night’s game.