Local 4 Sports’ Week Two Top Performances

“Assumption’s, junior John Argo did it all for the Knights, starting the night out by picking off this pass and taking it 58-yards to the house for the touchdown, he wasn’t going to let anyone stop him from getting into the end-zone. Then later in the action Argo would have a 25-yard touchdown run, and add three tackles for loss on top of that, what a heck of a nights for John Argo as he helped the Knights to a big win at Brady Street Stadium.”

“Central DeWitt senior quarterback balled out on Friday nights for the Sabers, Henry Bloom made it happen for his team. Bloom would score five total touchdowns on the night, 3 coming on the ground and two through the air, adding 225 total yards of offense as the senior lead the Sabers to a win.”

“Our third top performer of the week goes to Boden Pickle from New London, who helped his team to a win on Friday nights, taking the opening kick-off of the second half to the house. Pickle would also have a 40-yard touchdown run as well.”

“Our last top performer from this past week is Bettendorf’s Hannah Beintema who took first place with a time of 19:36 at the Spartan Challenge Race on Saturday. Hannah is the first local varsity girl to win the Spartan Challenge since 2014.”