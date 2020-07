High school football teams in Iowa will hit the field this fall.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced on Friday that all teams in each class will make the playoffs, giving them all a chance at the state title in November.

Local 4 News spoke with Assumption Head Coach Wade King and Pleasant Valley Head Coach Rusty Van Wetzinga to hear what they thought about the new schedule.

For full details on the upcoming season, you can visit the IHSAA website.