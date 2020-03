Long time Coach Jay Hatch on how sports can help during a tough period

JAY HATCH JUST WRAPPED UP A TREMENDOUS SEASON LEADING HIS RIVERDALE RAMS GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM TO THE STATE TOURNAMENT.

COACH HATCH HAS BEEN DOING WONDERFUL THINGS FOR YEARS AND YEARS FOR STUDENT ATHLETES IN THE QUAD CITIES…

“IT WAS A FUN YEAR”

HEAD COACH JAY HATCH AND THE RIVERDALE RAMS GIRLS BASKETBAL TEAM KNOWS A THING OR TWO ABOUT MAKING HISTORY — BECOMING THE 1ST TEAM IN PROGRAM HISTORY TO MAKE THE STATE TOURNAMENT AND BRING HOME A 3RD PLACE FINISH.

“WITH PRERSPECTIVE IT’S A GREAT ACCOMPLISHMENT FOR THE KIDS AND WE’RE REALLY PROUD OF IT.”

THIS SEASON EVERYTHING FELL IN PLACE FOR THE RAMS AND COACH HATCH WILL NEVER FORGET THIS YEAR.

” THERE HAS BEEN YEARS WHERE THE SUCCESS ON THE SCOREBOARD WASN’T GREAT BUT IT WAS A FUN YEAR TO COACH BUT THIS YEAR BOTH THINGS KIND OF WENT TOGHETHER AND THAT’S ALWAY A PLUS, AND OBVIOUSLY THE SUCCES ON THE SCOREBOARD MAKES IT ICING ON THE CAKE.’

COACH HATCH IS NO STRANGER TO HAVING SUCCESS ON THE COURT

HAVING TAKEN THE ALLEMAN PIONEERS TO THE STATE TOURNAMENT IN 2001– 2002 — AND 2005 WHEN THE PIONEERS WON THE STATE TITLE…

“IT WAS A GREAT TIME, I HAD A LOT GREAT KIDS THAT PLAYED FOR ME, AND WERE FORTUNATE ENOUGH TO BE AT ALLEMAN FOR 30 YEARS.”

TO BE AS SUCCESSFUL AS COACH HATCH AS BEEN ON THE COURT — YOU HAVE TO HAVE A POSITIVE ATTITUDE.

“I THINK POSITIVITY IS SOMETHING THAT’S A PREREQUISITE IS IN ANYTHING. THAT’S SOMETHING YOU HAVE TO FOCUS AT ALL THE TIME, STAYING POSITIVE, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN, IN THE SPORTING WORLD, IN A GAME, AND YOU CAN’T CONTROL THAT, BUT YOU CAN CONTROL HOW YOU RESPOND.”

WITH THE CORONAVIRUS WE ALL NEED TO STAY AS POSITIVE AS WE CAN DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES.

“THERE’S A LOT OF THINGS WE CAN’T CONTROL RIGHT NOW. WE CAN’T CONTROL RIGHT NOW WETHER WE GO TO BUFFALO WILD WINGS, OR GO TO THE Y, OR GO TO SCHOOL, OR HAVE A PARTY THOSE KIND OF THINGS, BUT WE CAN CONTROL HOW WE ACT, AND WE CAN CONTROL WHAT WE DECIDED TO DO.”