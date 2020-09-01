Louisa-Muscatine Football young and fired up

Louisa-Muscatine is coming off a week one lose but isn’t going to let that stop them from continuing to imporve under head coach Eric Gabe in his 3rd year at the helm after going 3-6 in Gabe’s first season and 4-5 in his second year.

“Anytime that you’re trying to rebuild a program, and you’re trying to do somethings, you have to come in and do it the right way, and you have to start buiding relationships, um anytime you;re in a season, especially when you have some young kids, just getting them to believe and continue to buy in and cotinue to work hard, and we’ve had some really good kids that have just bought into what we’re doing.”

The Falcons are young this season, only four seniors on this years squad, and a lot of sophomores. So for the seniors they have confeidence that they’ve set a good example for the under classmen and that the sophomore can get the job done on the field on Friday nights.

“We all try to do our part leading the guys, telling them what to do, keep motivating them to do their best, but a lot of it’s them, sophomore and freshman, junior and senior’s are a small bunch, but the sophomore do a great job trying to keep everyone going, keep everyone moving.”

The Falcons know… to reach their goals of a deep playoff run they have to have the right guys in the right spots.

“I feel good about the pieces we have in place and um… our goal isn’t to be playing our best football in week one, obviously we want to be as good as we possibly can, but week eight when we hit the playoffs we want to be rolling on all cylinders and we’re playing our best football at the end of the year.”

The Falcons will get their shot at their first win of the season when they take on Durant at home on Friday Night.