High School Sports

MAC Boys Basketball Luncheon on November 2.

MAC Boys Basketball Luncheon on November 2 at River Center.

By:

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 06:44 PM CDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 06:44 PM CDT

DAVENPORT, Iowa. - The Davenport Noon Optimist Club held their annual MAC Boys Basketball Luncheon on November 2, 2018.

The North Scott Lancers were the favorites to win the conference according to the coaches poll.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected