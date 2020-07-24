MAC reveals their 2020 Baseball All-Conference teams

The Mississippi Athletic Conference All-Conference teams have been announced for the 2020 baseball season.
First Team:
- P – Graysen Drezek, North Scott Senior
- P – Alex Pollmiller, Assumption Junior
- P – Isaiah Schaeffer-Houston, Davenport West Senior
- C – Seth Adrian, Assumption Senior
- 1B – Parker Ruth, North Scott Junior
- 2B – Luke Bohonek, Bettendorf Freshman
- 3B – Jack Young, Pleasant Valley Senior
- SS – Max Holy, Clinton Senior
- OF – Ryan Mumey, Pleasant Valley Junior
- OF – Justin Saskowski, Assumption Sophomore
- OF – Joe Simpson, Clinton Junior
- OF – Carter Wenck, North Scott Senior
- Utility – Jai Jensen, Clinton Sophomore
- Utility – Seth Clausen, Pleasant Valley Junior
- Player of the Year – Max Holy, Clinton Senior
Second Team:
- P – Keegan Shovlain, Assumption Sophomore
- P – Jace Howard, Clinton Junior
- P – Chance Dreyer, Davenport West Sophomore
- C – Donovan Weaver, Davenport North Senior
- 1B – Josh Dieckman, Muscatine Junior
- 2B – Barrett Lindmark, Pleasant Valley Sophomore
- 3B – Zach Garton, Bettendorf Junior
- SS – Jackson Huffstutler, Davenport West Junior
- OF – Nate Schlicting, Assumption Senior
- OF – Drew Micek, Pleasant Valley Sophomore
- OF – Jack West, Davenport North Senior
- OF – Peyton Thompson, Davenport West Junior
- Utility – Jaydon Noriega, Davenport North Junior
- Utility – Noah Weiman, Assumption Senior
Coach of the Year:
- Greg Thissen, Assumption Head Coach
Honorable Mentions:
- JJ Stratman, Assumption Sophomore
- Grant Simpson, Assumption Senior
- Tyler Maro, Assumption Junior
- Carter Furness, Bettendorf Junior
- Adam Like, Bettendorf Senior
- Andrew Wall, Bettendorf Senior
- Addison Binnie, Clinton Freshman
- Jasper Luckritz, Clinton Senior
- Logan Mulholland, Clinton Sophomore
- Maddox Sullivan, Davenport Central 8th Grader
- Mason Gersdorf, Davenport Central Senior
- Aidan Fitzgibbon, Davenport Central Senior
- Griffin Leibold, Davenport North Senior
- Blake Gaskey, Davenport North Junior
- Jacob Lechvar, Davenport North Junior
- Dominick DeLaPaz, Davenport West Junior
- RJ Molloy, Davenport West Junior
- Noah Downing, Davenport West Senior
- Noah Yahn, Muscatine Junior
- Jaime Martinez, Muscatine Sophomore
- Zach Eversmeyer, Muscatine Sophomore
- Jake Mattaidess, North Scott Senior
- Sam Skarich, North Scott Sophomore
- Luke Haedt, North Scott Senior
- Andrew Doyle, Pleasant Valley Senior
- Jose Lara, Pleasant Valley Senior
- Ryan Thoreson, Pleasant Valley Sophomore
Congratulations to all those selected.