MAC reveals their 2020 Baseball All-Conference teams

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The Mississippi Athletic Conference All-Conference teams have been announced for the 2020 baseball season.

First Team:

  • P – Graysen Drezek, North Scott Senior
  • P – Alex Pollmiller, Assumption Junior
  • P – Isaiah Schaeffer-Houston, Davenport West Senior
  • C – Seth Adrian, Assumption Senior
  • 1B – Parker Ruth, North Scott Junior
  • 2B – Luke Bohonek, Bettendorf Freshman
  • 3B – Jack Young, Pleasant Valley Senior
  • SS – Max Holy, Clinton Senior
  • OF – Ryan Mumey, Pleasant Valley Junior
  • OF – Justin Saskowski, Assumption Sophomore
  • OF – Joe Simpson, Clinton Junior
  • OF – Carter Wenck, North Scott Senior
  • Utility – Jai Jensen, Clinton Sophomore
  • Utility – Seth Clausen, Pleasant Valley Junior
  • Player of the Year – Max Holy, Clinton Senior

Second Team:

  • P – Keegan Shovlain, Assumption Sophomore
  • P – Jace Howard, Clinton Junior
  • P – Chance Dreyer, Davenport West Sophomore
  • C – Donovan Weaver, Davenport North Senior
  • 1B – Josh Dieckman, Muscatine Junior
  • 2B – Barrett Lindmark, Pleasant Valley Sophomore
  • 3B – Zach Garton, Bettendorf Junior
  • SS – Jackson Huffstutler, Davenport West Junior
  • OF – Nate Schlicting, Assumption Senior
  • OF – Drew Micek, Pleasant Valley Sophomore
  • OF – Jack West, Davenport North Senior
  • OF – Peyton Thompson, Davenport West Junior
  • Utility – Jaydon Noriega, Davenport North Junior
  • Utility – Noah Weiman, Assumption Senior

Coach of the Year:

  • Greg Thissen, Assumption Head Coach

Honorable Mentions:

  • JJ Stratman, Assumption Sophomore
  • Grant Simpson, Assumption Senior
  • Tyler Maro, Assumption Junior
  • Carter Furness, Bettendorf Junior
  • Adam Like, Bettendorf Senior
  • Andrew Wall, Bettendorf Senior
  • Addison Binnie, Clinton Freshman
  • Jasper Luckritz, Clinton Senior
  • Logan Mulholland, Clinton Sophomore
  • Maddox Sullivan, Davenport Central 8th Grader
  • Mason Gersdorf, Davenport Central Senior
  • Aidan Fitzgibbon, Davenport Central Senior
  • Griffin Leibold, Davenport North Senior
  • Blake Gaskey, Davenport North Junior
  • Jacob Lechvar, Davenport North Junior
  • Dominick DeLaPaz, Davenport West Junior
  • RJ Molloy, Davenport West Junior
  • Noah Downing, Davenport West Senior
  • Noah Yahn, Muscatine Junior
  • Jaime Martinez, Muscatine Sophomore
  • Zach Eversmeyer, Muscatine Sophomore
  • Jake Mattaidess, North Scott Senior
  • Sam Skarich, North Scott Sophomore
  • Luke Haedt, North Scott Senior
  • Andrew Doyle, Pleasant Valley Senior
  • Jose Lara, Pleasant Valley Senior
  • Ryan Thoreson, Pleasant Valley Sophomore

Congratulations to all those selected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss