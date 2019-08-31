Maroons start season strong with 36-14 win

After coming into the season five points short of breaking into the Illinois Class 7A Top 10 on the AP Poll, the Maroons were able to show their strength at home against the Alton Redbirds.

Moline won 36-14 at Browning Field behind a fast start in the first quarter from the Maroons after pulling out to a 15-0 lead in the first 3 minutes.

Aboubacar Barry’s 44-yard touchdown run was just one of the three trips Barry had to the end-zone on opening night.

Moline will head to Lisle, IL next Friday for a match-up against Benet Academy.