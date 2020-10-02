Mediapolis Football Head Coach reaches his 100th win

“For the past 14 seasons Brian Borrison gas been the head coach of the Mediapolis Bulldogs. During his time he has built an elite program which has gone to the state championship game, now he can add 100 wins to his resume.”

“The best part is hearing back from former players, throughout the way one of the things we tried to do, is make football a big deal. It’s nice to hear back from former players, and have them say they enjoyed their time. They took something out of the program. They are successful with their life and they are doing good things with that.”

“Awesome, in his young career, he has been so successful, and to get the opportunity to play for someone that is taken the team to the state championship game who has taken multiple teams into the playoffs is special.”

“The Bulldogs lost the first game of the season to West Liberty but since then they’ve won four in a row. Coach Borrison likes the progress that his team is making.”

“First game of the year we didn’t, we didn’t play our best we lost to West Liberty. They are a good football team, but we are awfully young this year. We knew that we were going to have some growing pains along the this year. It’s been a unique year in a lot of different ways. We’ve had kids out for quartining, this and that, and what not, but ultimately what I’ve been most impressed with we’ve really improved as a team.”

“We started off a little slow against West Liberty but we’ve definitely hit practice hard through this weeks and we are looking up. Continue to get better every week. Hope to do so the rest of the season.”

“When you build a good program, you are going to play in important games, and Mediapolis has one Friday night.”

“Yeah, it’s exciting Sigourney is a great team, a great program. They have a lot of good kids. They’ve been good for a long long time, and we are excited about the challeneges. One thing that we wanted to do here at Mediapolis is play in big football games, and this is just another opportunity for us to just go in and play in a Big game.”

“The Mediapolis Bulldogs only have two games left in the regular season. They’ll try to improve their record to 5-1 on Friday Night