High School Sports

Moline blasts Chicago Clark 86-61 at Wharton Field House.

Moline Basketball rolls to a 86-61 win at Wharton Field House.

By:

Posted: Jan 04, 2019 11:03 PM CST

Updated: Jan 04, 2019 11:03 PM CST

MOLINE, Ill - The Moline Maroons Basketball team came to play at the Eastbay Shootout as they defeated Chicago Clark 86-61.

The Maroons scored 33 points in the third quarter to take charge of the game.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected