Moline blasts Chicago Clark 86-61 at Wharton Field House.

MOLINE, Ill - The Moline Maroons Basketball team came to play at the Eastbay Shootout as they defeated Chicago Clark 86-61.
The Maroons scored 33 points in the third quarter to take charge of the game.
