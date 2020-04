Moline Football Head Coach Mike Morrissey

“THE MOLINE FOOTBALL TEAM CAPPING OFF ANOTHER GREAT YEAR UNDER HEAD COACH MIKE MORRISSEY — REACHING THE PLAYOFFS FOR THE 3RD SEASON IN A ROW.

“TO MAKE THE PLAYOFFS AGAIN AND BE PART OF THE POST-SEASON, IS ALWAYS IMPORTANT, IT’S ALWAYS A GOAL OF OUR PROGRAM. IT’S SOMETHING WE TAKE A LOT OF PRIDE IN, TO BE ABLE TO REPRESENT OUR SCHOOL AND THE REST OF THE STUDENT BODY AND TEACHERS, BUT ALSO THE COMMUNITY, THE MOLINE AND COALVALLEY COMMUNITY THAT WE’RE SOMETING THAT WE CAN BE PROUD OF WHEN IT’S ALL SAID AND DONE.”

A LOT OF PEOPLE WOULD AGREE THAT COACH MORRISSEY IS BUILDING A PROGRAM TO BE PROUD OF —

LIKE MOST TEAMS THE MAROONS HAD THEIR SHARE OF BUMPS IN THE ROAD THIS PAST SEASON — WITH INJURIES AND AN OFF THE FIELD ISSUE — BUT COACH MORRISSEY CREDITS HIS TEAM FOR STAYING POSITIVE

“THEY PERSEVERED THROUGH EVERYTHING, THEY WERE SUPER POSITIVE, KEPT BRING ENERGY TO PRACTICE EVERYDAY. OBVIOUSLY WHEN WE WALK OUT ON THE FIELD EVERY FIRDAY NIGHT OUR GOAL IS TO GIVE A TOTAL EFFORT AND TO DO EVERYTING WE CAN TO PUT OUR KIDS IN THE BEST POSITION TO BE SUCCESSFUL ON THE FIELD.”

FOR COACH MORRISSEY IT’S NOT ALL ABOUT THE WINS AND LOSS — FOR HIM IT’S ABOUT BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS WITH THE KIDS…

“THAT’S KIND OF WHAT WE’RE BUILDING HERE, AND I THINK THAT CULTURE, NOT JUST FROM A FOOTBALL STANDPOINT, REALLY ALL OF ATHLETICS AT MOLINE, I REALLY THINK IS STARTING TO TREND THE RIGHT DIRECTION AS FAR AS WHAT WE BELIEVE IN AND REALLY DOING WHAT WE CAN FOR THE KIDS SUCCESS ON AND OFF THE FIELD.”

NOW THAT WE’RE ALL TAKING A STEP BACK FROM SPORTS WITH EVERYTHING THAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE CORONAVIRUS WE COULD ALL TAKE A PAGE OUT OF COACH MORRISSEY’S PLAYBOOK TO STAY POSITIVE DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES…

“JUST CONTINUE TO PERSEVERE THROUGH THE HARD TIMES, UNDERSTAND THERE ARE THINGS OUT OF OUR CONTROL THAT WE’RE JUST NOT GOING TO BE ABLE TO CHANGE, AND FOLLOWING THE GUIDELINES THAT ARE SET FOURTH BY THE STATE AND THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND THAT, TO MAKE SURE WE’RE STAYING SAFE AND HEALTHY. REACH OUT TO PEOPLE, BE THERE FOR OTHERS AND ALWAYS BE SOMEONE THAT’S ASSESSABLE IF THEY NEED YOU TO JUST KIND OF GIVE THEM THE PEP-TALK TO STAY POSITIVE AS WELL.”