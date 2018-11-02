High School Sports

Moline Football rolls on to 2nd round of playoff behind great run attack.

Moline Football running game is a big factor in 9-1 season.

By:

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 09:08 PM CDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 09:08 PM CDT

MOLINE, Ill. - The Moline Maroons Football team is 9-1 and a big reason why is their tremendous rushing attack which has helped lead them into the 2nd round of the playoffs.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected