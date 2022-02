In a tough battle on Friday night the Moline boys basketball team defeated Minooka 70-59 to win their first regional title since 2018. Senior Rob Pulliam and junior Brock Harding combined for 40 points to help lead the way. Now the Maroons turn their attention to the sectional semifinals to take on Normal Community, a rematch from back in February when the Ironmen beat Moline 60-47.