The Maroons race to a 10-0 lead and run past Alleman at Don Morris Gym

Moline scored the first 10 points of the game and never looked back, downing Alleman 65-39 on Friday, December 6.

Moline led 23-5 after the first quarter. Ryne Schimmel, Brock Harding and Brandon Stone scored 10 points each in the victory.