Illinois football picked up another in-state recruit for the Class of 2022. Moline’s Matthew Bailey committed to the Fighting Illini on Sunday.

Bailey chose the Illini over offers from FCS schools Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois and South Dakota. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver and safety had over 800 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns this past season.

Bailey was voted to the 7A All-State Team by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA).