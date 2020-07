Following a two-game sweep over the Davenport North Wildcats, Muskies Softball clinched the 2020 Mississippi Athletic Conference.

The first game went 10 innings with Muscatine winning 12-11 after Becca Haag laid down a bunt that scored Kaylynn Salyars. The Muskies were down 11-3 in the 7th inning before scoring 9 unanswered runs.

They won the second game 7-5.

Congratulations to the 2020 MAC Champions, the Muscatine Muskies.