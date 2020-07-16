Muscatine Softball player Rylie Moss one of the best in Iowa

When it comes to hitting a softball — you can’t do much better than Muscatine’s Rylie Moss.

(Nat Pop)

“She puts pressure on you when she’s up to bat, and she does a great job on teh defense, and for us she kind of gets us going, you know, if we can get her on base she can still bases, it puts a lot of pressure on the defense, and I think the confidence of the whole line up goes up when we have her on base.”

Rylie Moss is leading the state of Iowa in batting avg. for softball.

“I just try and read the defense, and try and place it where their not, and just put the ball on the grownd and run… try and make things happen for my team.”

The Muskies know when Moss is at the plate — she’s going to get the job done.

“You know if you look at her numbers she comes through 75% of the time, and you know it’s fun to watch as a coach I’m just glad she’s on our team.”

Moss is one of the big reason’s for the Muskeis success this season in winning their first MAC Ttile since 2013.

” When you can have that type athlete on offense and defense it’s nice to be able to build your team around someone like that. She brings confidence to our program, she brings a little swagger to our program, and we’re happy to have her.”

For Rylie Moss — it’s her passion for the game of softball that drives her to have the success she’s having.

“Softball is the happiest thing in my life, I love playing it, it is really just so much joy when I play, and when I get that hit, I feel it off the sweet spot, the minute I think is double or tripple. I just want to get as many bases as I can, so that I can get my team the runs we need to score and win.”

And for the Muskies they couldn’t ask for a better teammate than Rylie.

“She’s a great player, but also what makes her the best player is that she has that good personality, that easy going, just great kid all the way around, like her gpa is pretty good, she’s smart, she’s just an all around good player.”

Now Rylie Moss and the Mukies turn their attention to the playoffs and try make a trip to the state tournament