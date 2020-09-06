New London Football off to a 2-0 start to the season lead by a high power offense

After putting up 36 points in the first half, the Tigers were focused on coming out fast in the second half and not take their foot off the gas.

“We talked about that in the locker room to give our starting guys one more series at the half and then try and work some of these younger guys in who have been working hard at practice and that kickoff kind of sealed the deal for us.”

The Defense did their job shutting down Waco. The Tigers were able to get everyone some snaps this week and one young player that coach Mark McSorely was impressed with was Boden Pickle.

“He did have a big half. He played hard. He plays hard every game. It’s just a matter of keeping some of these guys fresh. The eight man game is fast and our conditioning we’re just getting in the second game here with some of the kids just sitting idle since March because of all the COVID stuff going on so we’re still trying to get them in shape.”

Pickle scored two touchdowns in the second half including running the opening kickoff back for a touchdown to help dominate all three phases of the game.

“It feels good because coming into this we thought they were gonna be hard. They’re a very big team so glad we got the W. Defense played amazing, offense played really good.”

Coach McSorley preached that one of the main keys for the offensive explosion was the execution of the plays.

“It’s all about the execution and kids knowing their responsibility and knowing who to block, running back’s hitting the holes and getting positive yards.”

Pickle says, that learning from mistakes in the their previous game helped the offense light it up.

“From last week we made a lot of improvement, been studying. We ran our plays super hard. Just rotating new people in and trying new stuff out.”

McSorley and the Tigers are already thing about their big game next week against Montezuma.

“We can’t really sit and miss a day of practice so we’ll come in Monday a little bit and do some walk through stuff, but Montezuma will throw the ball a little bit more than what we saw tonight so we’ll have to be ready for that.”