Newman punches ticket to state championship

The Newman Comets defeated Fieldcrest 21-7 at Roscoe Eades Stadium in the semifinals.

“I feel great,” said juniorAndrew Velasquez. “We all feel great. Before the game we talked about the people that came before us. We just did it and we just feel proud to carry on the flag.”

“It’s just a bunch of mixed emotions,” added senior Connor McBride. “To see our hard work pay off, it’s a giant sigh of relief to be able to practice with all of my teammates. It’s one of the greatest feelings ever.”

“At the beginning of the year a lot of people have been counting us out,” said junior Jacob Ackman. “The second round, six and three team, but the only people that believed in us is us. And that’s all that really matters. Our coaches have lead us this way, our o-line, our backs, our defense, everything. It’s just perfecting things in practice and doing it in games, and not taking anything for granted. That’s the big thing there.”

The Comets will take on Nashville in the 2A title game on Friday, November 29 in Dekalb, IL.