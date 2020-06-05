North Baseball ready to roll in 2020

The Davenport North Wildcats are glad to be back on the diamond.

” I’m ecstatic to get this show on the road to be honest.”

” Even if it’s some what a shorten season, it beats anything else we’ve been doing this summer. So it’s really exciting, I think we’re all ready to get going.”

After making the playoffs last season, the wildcats are looking to build on that success and carry it over to this year.

“Personally I believe we can contend for that MAC Title. I think we should be a good contender running into the state tournament.”

“The goal all the time is every single year is make a trip to Des Moines, get hot at the right time and make a push in the playoffs and be in Des Moines in late July.”

For North to make a push for the MAC Title and a trip to Des Moines, the Wildcats know they will have to rely on their offense this season.

“With this group of guys we’ve got a lot of bats returning, so I think this year we may have to rely on our hitting a little more and put the ball in play, good hard solid contact, so it’s exciting for us.”

“Getting hot is one of the most important things, we’ve got to get hot early and we’ve got to find a way to stay hot.”

The Wildcats will have good leadership this season with eight seniors on this years squad and they can’t wait to represent North one last time.

“It’s a great thing we get to go out, we get our chance to leave on our own terms. We get to go out and make a statement our last time, instead of having our season called for us”

“Yeah, I want to do something special with these guys, I want to go far.”

No matter what happens this season, the Wildcats want to give their all and leave everything they got on the field.

“It’s going to be a good way to enjoy your summer, and you wont find any body that plays harder for a full seven innings than us, so if you’re here.. your here for the best show on dirt, so that’s what we’ll give you.”

Davenport North plays their first game of the season on June 18th against Bettendorf.