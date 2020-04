North Football Head Coach Adam Hite

COMING OFF THE BEST RECORD IN PROGRAM HISTORY IN JUST HIS 1ST SEASON AT THE HELM — ADAM HITE — COULDN’T IMAGINE A BETTER START AS A HEAD COACH.

” IT WAS TREMENDOUS EXPERIENCE, I GIVE ALL THE CREDIT TO MY PLAYERS. YOU KNOW I CAME IN AND THEY COMPLETLY BOUGHT IN TO WHAT I WAS SELLING, AND THEY JUST STARTED BELIEVING. KIND OF CHANGED UP THE CULTURE AT DAVENPORT NORTH, JUST THE WAY WE DO THINGS, AND YEAH THE KIDS IN BRACE IT AND IT’S BEEN AWESOME.”

AND WITH THAT ATTITUDE THE WILDCATS KNOW THEY ARE BUILDING SOMETHING SPECIAL AT DAVENPORT NORTH…

“AND I THINK IT IS A SLEEPING GIANT, I THINK WE’RE ON OUR WAY TO GETTING IT TO WHERE WE WANT IT TO BE, AND BEING A PERENNIAL POWER.”

WITH A POSITIVE ATTITUDE LIKE THAT — COMES CONFIDENCE THAT THEY CAN PLAY WITH ANYONE UNDER THE FIRDAY NIGHT LIGHTS.

“AND WE’RE LINE UP ANYBODY AT ANY TIME AND PLAY ANYWHERE.”

FOR COACH HITE — GETTING TO COACH THE PLAYERS IS A DREAM COME TRUE.

“IT’S JUST BEEN A GREAT EXPERIENCE AND WE’VE LOVED EVERY MINUTE OF IT, AND WE MISS THEM, AND MISS BEING AROUND THE NORTH STUDENTS AND FACULTY AND WE’RE READY TO GET BACK TO TEACHING AND COACHING AND GET ON WITH OUR SCHOOL YEAR.’

WITH SPORTS BEING PAUSED AND WE DON’T KNOW WHEN WE’LL GET SPORTS BACK OR EVEN GET BACK TO A NORMAL LIFE — COACH HITE KNOWS — WE CAN GET THROUGH THIS IF WE STICK TOGETHER.”

“I THINK IT’S DEFENTLY GOING TO CHANGE THE WAY WE LOOK AT THINGS FOR THE FUTURE HERE, BUT I THINK WE’RE GOING TO COME OUT STRONGER. AND WE’LL JUST BE MORE CAREFULL MOVING FORWARD WITH A LOT OF THINGS.”