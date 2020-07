The North Scott Lancers won game one of the doubleheader by the score of 7-4. The star of the game was Lancer Pitcher Grayson Drezek, who hit a three run homer in the first, then a two run RBI in the third. Drezek also pitched 5 innings, and got the win.

In game two, the Assumption Knights won by the score of 9-6. With that win the Knights clinched the MAC title with a 12-4 record.