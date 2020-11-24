North Scott Bowling looking to keep it rolling in 2020

When it comes to bowling North Scott boys and girls teams know how to win.

(nat sound)

The Lancers have been state eight times in the last 12 years, bring home a state title, and placing in the top 3 several other times, and in 20-20 — they look to keep the winning tradtion going.

“Lucky number thirteen, so unfortunately we missed the cut last year not by a whole lot, but by enough that we missed the cut. So hopfully lucky number thirteen is going to get us back to state, and hopfully we can bring back the gold, that’s the gold for us to do that.”

To bring home that state title this years, the Lancers are going to have to rely on an experienced junior and senior class to get the job done.

“Our senior class and our junior class that is representing our varsity and junior teams, becuase we’ve improved greatly over the years and hopfully go to state this year.”

“We’re just trying to pick-up where we left off last year, we’ve got some big shoes to fill from the group that was here two years ago they killed it, and the goal is just to make it as far as we can.”

North Scott feels they have an advantage going into this season — as they have three boys on the team that can bowl two handed. Which according to the Lancers that helps you knock more pins down.

“You have a lot more torque to the ball, which creates a lot more revs in your ball, more pin action, but it’s a lot harder to control so you have to stay steady with your feet. Where as with one handed you can follow through pretty easily.”

So for the Lancers they’re looking forward to a big year.

“I mean everybody on that team, on our team this year is really strong and they can post those scores so it’s just about finding a grove, and keying it in and trying to get it done.”