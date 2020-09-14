North Scott Football Wants to Continue to Build on Momentum

North Scott is 2-1 on the season and is looking to continue to build on the momentum from their win this past Friday Night.

“We battled through a lot of adversity over the past few weeks, but out team had to bounce back this week after a tough loss last week, and we did it. We keep pushing through, hope we can keep it going, keep the momentum going, especially since everybody makes the playoffs. So we have to keep it going.”

“A little bit more stressful than I want to be right now, but we had a lot of different guys stepping up and making plays, and play a little bit out of position. Got the dub and we will move forward. Last three weeks our defense has pitch a shutout two of the first three games. I though they played really well last week too, I mean coach Duvall, they set up our first touchdown… heck if you put a goose egg up it’s pretty fun.”