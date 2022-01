The North Scott girls basketball team showed once again that they’re one of the best teams in the state after beating Central DeWitt 55-50 on Tuesday night. The Lady Lancers are looking to build off their win over the Sabers and keep the momentum going as they move forward in the season.

With the win over the Central DeWitt, the Lancer improve to 6-2 on the season which ties them with Bettendorf for second in the MAC conference and just one game back from Pleasant Valley.