North Scott Lady Lancers Basketball program continues to impress in 2020

‘THE NORTH SCOTT LADY LANCERS HAVE BUILT A DYNASTY HERE IN ELDRIGE — WINNING THREE STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS IN THE LAST FOUR YEARS — AND THIS LAST MIGHT BE THE BEST ONE YET.”

‘THIS GROUP THAT THEY WENT 26-0 AND WERE PERFECT PUTS THEM JUST A LITTLE BIT HIGHTER THAN ALL THE OTHER ONES.”

IT ALL STARTED BACK IN 2017 WHEN THE LADY LANCERS WON THEIR 1ST STATE TITLE.

“WE WON OUR FIRST ONE DOWN THERE AND IT WAS JUST KIND OF LIKE, THE GIRLS KIND OF BELIEVED, IT WAS SPECIAL.”

IT DIDN’T TAKE LONG FOR THE LANCERS TO GET BACK TO THE WELLS FARGO ARENA — RETURNING TO THE BIG DANCE IN 2019 WINNING THEIR 2ND STATE TITLE — BEATING MARION 50-49…

“THERE’S A LOT OF DYNAMICS GOING ON WITH THAT TEAM, THAT TEAM PUT A LOT OF THINGS A SIDE AND THEY JUST PUSHED TO THE END AND THEY WERE ALL FIGHTING FOR IT, AND WE WERE ABLE TO GET HER DONE.”

AS SOON AS THE 2019 STATE TITLE GAME WAS OVER THE LANCERS HAD ONE GOAL AND THAT WAS TO REPEAT AS STATE CHAMPS FOR THE 2ND YEAR IN A ROW.

” WINNING TWO IN THREE YEARS, WAS KIND OF LIKE WE CAN DO IT AGAIN, AND HOW CRAZY WOULD IT BE TO FINISH IT OFF WITH ANOTHER ONE. I THINK THIS PROGRAM HAS REALLY BEEN MADE UP TO LIKE, THAT’S WHAT WE EXPECT, WE WANT THAT, THAT’S OUR GOAL WE WANT THAT EVERY SINGAL YEAR AND IF YOU HAVE THAT MIND SET THAT’S WHAT YOU’RE GOING TO DO.”

WE SAW IT ALL IN 2020 FROM NORTH SCOTT — THE LADY LANCERS AVG OVER 61 POINTS A GAME — AN UNDEAFTED SEASON — LEAD BY TWO OF THE TOP PLAYERS IN 4A WITH PRESLEY CASE AND GRACE BOFELLI AS THEY WERE CROWNED STATE CHAMPS FOR THE 3RD TIME IN 4 YEARS WITH A WIN OVER LEWIS CENTRAL 49-35…

“THOSE GIRLS ARE SPECIAL GIRLS AND THEY’VE HAD A GREAT HIGH SCHOOL CAREER, AND THEY’RE GOING TO GO ON AND DO SOME AWESOME AWESOME THINGS, BUT THEY WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN HERE.”

THOUGH WINNING 3 STATE TITLES WAS AMAZING FOR HEAD COACH TJ CASE — GETTING TO COACH HIS DAUGHTER WAS ONE OF THE GREATEST JOYS HE COULD ASK FOR AS A COACH AND A FATHER — SOMETHING HE WILL ALWAYS HOLD CLOSE TO HIS HEART.

“TO HUG HER WHEN SHE COMES OFF THE FLOOR IN THREE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES WITH THE WIN IS SOMETHING I WILL REMEMBER FOR A LONG LONG TIME, AND I JUST WANT HER TO KNOW I LOVE HER AND I’VE ENJOYED EVERY MINUTE OF IT.”

ONE THING IS FOR SURE — THESE SENIORS HAVE LEFT THIS PROGRAM IN BETTER SHAPE THEN THEY FOUND IT