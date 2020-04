"THE MOLINE FOOTBALL TEAM CAPPING OFF ANOTHER GREAT YEAR UNDER HEAD COACH MIKE MORRISSEY -- REACHING THE PLAYOFFS FOR THE 3RD SEASON IN A ROW.

"TO MAKE THE PLAYOFFS AGAIN AND BE PART OF THE POST-SEASON, IS ALWAYS IMPORTANT, IT'S ALWAYS A GOAL OF OUR PROGRAM. IT'S SOMETHING WE TAKE A LOT OF PRIDE IN, TO BE ABLE TO REPRESENT OUR SCHOOL AND THE REST OF THE STUDENT BODY AND TEACHERS, BUT ALSO THE COMMUNITY, THE MOLINE AND COALVALLEY COMMUNITY THAT WE'RE SOMETING THAT WE CAN BE PROUD OF WHEN IT'S ALL SAID AND DONE."