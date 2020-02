Rockridge took on Orion at Mercer County. The Rockets got off to a 14-2 start and rolled into the fourth quarter with a double digit lead. Orion meanwhile wouldn't go away quietly as they stormed back with stingy defense and timely shots to make it a 52-50 game in the final minute, but the Rockets were able to hold on after a clutch shot from Nate Henry to take the Regional Title Game 59-55.