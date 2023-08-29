The action was right from the get-go as the North Scott Lancers enter for battle into the home of the Bettendorf Bulldogs.
In the end, the Bulldogs’ bark was worse than their bite, as North Scott pulls out a 3-0 win in Conference play.
by: Brian Weckerly
