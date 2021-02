AT 126 -- BETTENDORF'S -- DUSTIN BOHREN -- GETTING THE TAKEDOWN -- DUSTIN BOHREN -- GET'S THE 4-2 WIN IN OVERTIME -- HE WILL BE IN THE 3A FINALS TOMORROW NIGHT.NOW TO 220 -- BETTENDORF'S -- BRADLEY HILL -- GET'S THE PIN FOR THE WIN, IN JUST 3:58 -- HE WILL BE IN THE FINALS SATURDAY AS WELL -- AND -- HILL -- IS ONE WIN AWAY FROM A PERFECT…