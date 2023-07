North Scott took on the North Polk Comets in a Class 4A Quarterfinal matchup at the state tournament.

In the battle of the Norths, North Scott proved to be too much for #1 seed North Polk and pulled out a 7-4 victory.

The Lady Lancers next take on the Norwalk Warriors Wednesday, July 19 at 1:30 p.m. in Class 4A Semifinal action.