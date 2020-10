After getting a first round playoff victory over Clinton, the Central DeWitt Sabers are now 5-3. A season they are blessed to have.

"We have a really special group this year. A lot of great seniors, a lot of great under classmen that can contribute to the team," says Cole Miller, Central DeWitt lineman. "Just really happy to be a part of the team this year. Better at finishing games this year, and just an overall improved team this year."