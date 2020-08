After a positive case of the coronavirus was linked to the varsity football team at Maquoketa High School, the Maquoketa Community School District has decided to cancel JV and Varsity games that were originally scheduled for Friday, August 28. This according to a Facebook post by the Maquoketa Community School District.

It was announced on Thursday that the district was informed by public health officials of a positive case of the coronavirus affected the varsity football team. Those who were deemed to be in close contact are being instructed to isolate for the next 14 days.