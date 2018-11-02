Orion Football is 10-0 and looking forward to facing Rockridge.

High School Sports

ORION, Ill. - The Orion Football team is a perfect 10-0 on the season, they will play the Rockridge Rockets in their 2nd playoff game this season in Edgington on November 3.

 

